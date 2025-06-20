Concerns have been raised about traffic congestion near Lytham’s household waste recycling centre.

Lancashire County Council has recieved multiple complaints about traffic congestion outside the Saltcotes Road centre.

Lancashire County Council said they are experiencing a very high demand at their Lytham Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), due to the warmer weather and for those to make the most of their doorstep collections. | Google

Issuing a response to the concerns a spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We are currently reviewing a number of options for Lytham Household Waste Recycling Centre, which aim to enhance safety and alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

"Once this review is completed we will engage with residents, should there be any proposed changes to the site.

"We appreciate residents' understanding as we work to improve this service for everyone."