Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire businesses are to receive free training in how to protect themselves from cyber criminals.

Blackburn College has teamed up with Lancaster University to deliver a series of free seminars to help SMEs better protect themselves against cyber threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the programme follows findings that Lancashire businesses are increasingly under attack, especially following news that the government's National Cyber Force Centre will open its headquarters in Samlesbury.

The seminars will teach SMEs about cyber vulnerabilities and how they can protect themselves from unwanted intrusion and attack whilst adding value to their business.

The first seminar, Cyber Fundamentals, is set to take place on Friday, March 8 at Blackburn College’s new cybersecurity hub in its Industry Collaboration Zone, and is part of an 18-month programme of business support events across Lancashire and the North West.

The first seminar, Cyber Fundamentals, is set to take place on Friday, March 8 at Blackburn College’s new cybersecurity hub in its Industry Collaboration Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Lomas, Cyber Security Partnership Development Manager, Lancaster University, said: “Identifying key points of vulnerability within a business is vital for securing your digital presence, yet it is often difficult to realise weaknesses.

“We talk businesses through how to identify those points, and how to change policy or implement new procedures to mitigate risk. “Cyber Fundamentals aims to deliver impactful, effective and innovative knowledge exchange to businesses, delivering valuable insights into the opportunities, and potential risks, of the cybersecurity lands

Cyber Fundamentals is part of the larger Secure Digitalisation project, supported by Lancaster University’s Cyber Works programme, which enables knowledge exchange between businesses and the Cyber Security Research Centre.

Dr Rebecca Robinson is a programme lead from Lancaster University Research and Enterprise Services, and will be running the first session

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "She said: “Lancashire has seen a huge threat increase since the news of the opening of the National Cyber Force Centre in Salmesbury, which put the region on the map, internationally.

“Phishing scams are generally the most prolific type of cyber-attack, but not always the most damaging for businesses in Lancashire.

“We are seeing a massive increase in the number of ransomware attacks that are targeting SMEs.

“It is estimated that there were five ransomware attacks on businesses in Lancashire in 2020, but that number jumped to five per week in 2021.