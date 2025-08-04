Lancashire area named one of UK's best for retirees' social and community connection

Visit St Annes

A new study into the best places in Britain to retire has revealed a Lancashire area to be one of the country’s best for social and community connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, conducted by L&G, scored areas across a range of factors that make up a happier later life - including access to healthcare, opportunities to build social connections, access to nature, local amenities, and financial security.

The index was compiled by scoring areas against six “pillars” – housing, health, social and community, financial, nature, and amenities. This was based on analysis of a wide range of existing data including Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, census data and housing and house price reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opinium survey findings from research among 3,000 UK retirees in April 2024 were also analysed. The happiest retirees were defined as those with a life satisfaction score greater than the sample median average.

South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LX | Park and gardens | Promenade Gardens

While leafy Chesham and Amersham took the top spot in the index – the area is popular for its transport links to London, its charming and historic streets, and for being gateway for walkers and cyclists to the picturesque Chilterns - Fylde in Lancashire was the top performer in terms of social and community connection.

This pillar considered the number of adults in the area aged 65 and over, life satisfaction levels, reported levels of happiness, and distance to the nearest station.

“This research gives us a more complete picture of what shapes a happy later life,” said Lorna Shah, managing director of retail retirement at L&G. “It’s not just about one factor – it’s the combination of health, social connections, environment, and financial security that all play a part in retirement wellbeing.

“Financial security in particular, is an enabler for many of the other measures, giving people the freedom to choose where and how they want to live in later life.”