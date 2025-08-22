A private ambulance service in Lancashire has been rated as “requires improvement” overall following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Lancashire Ambulance Service was inspected on April 28, 2025.

The short, announced visit focused on its mental health transport service.

The regulator rated the service as “requires improvement” for safety, effectiveness and responsiveness, while leadership was judged “inadequate.”

Only the “caring” category achieved a “good” rating.

Inspectors raised concerns over governance, saying the service lacked clear policies, systems and processes to ensure safe care.

The registered manager was also found to lack sufficient knowledge and experience to carry out the role effectively.

Breaches of regulations were identified relating to good governance, safeguarding, safe care and treatment, complaints handling, registered manager requirements and staffing.

The CQC report said incidents were not consistently recorded or investigated, meaning people were not always protected or kept safe.

Staff did not always have the right skills, qualifications or experience for their roles.

The inspection also found that care was not always based on up-to-date evidence or good practice, people were not consistently involved in assessments of their needs and staff did not always work effectively with other agencies to support smooth transitions.

Systems for checking consent were also unclear.

However, inspectors noted that staff treated people with kindness and compassion, protecting privacy and dignity and that the service supported staff wellbeing.

The service had completed five jobs in 2025 up to the date of inspection.

There was no direct feedback from people using the service available.

The CQC said leaders and staff did not have a shared vision, and governance processes were not fully developed or effective.

The Lancashire Post has approached Lancashire Ambulance Service for comment