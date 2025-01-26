Lancashire actress Mina Anwar to play Shirley Valentine at Blackpool Grand Theatre

A Lancashire actress is set to take on the iconic role of Shirley Valentine later this year.

An acclaimed new production of Willy Russell’s iconic one-woman show Shirley Valentine will jet into Blackpool Grand Theatre this April starring TV favourite Mina Anwar of The Thin Blue Line, The Worst Witch, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie fame.

Lancashire actress Mina Anwar will take on the iconic role of Shirley Valentine later this year at Blackpool Grand Theatre. | Richard Davenport / The Other Richard

This acclaimed new production from Octagon Theatre Bolton has been cleverly reset in Lancashire at the request of the acclaimed actress and tells the heartwarming and hilarious tale of downtrodden housewife Shirley who leaves her troubles (and husband) behind to seek adventure on a sun-soaked Greek holiday.

Renowned playwright, composer and lyricist Willy Russell first wrote Shirley Valentine for the stage in 1986 following the huge success of his previous productions Educating Rita and Blood Brothers.

Shirley opened that year at The Everyman Theatre Liverpool before enjoying a smash hit West End run starring Pauline Collins, which earned Olivier Awards for both its author (Comedy of the Year) and star (Actress of the Year in a New Play).

The popular play then transferred to Broadway where Collins also received a Best Actress Tony Award. This poignant play of self-discovery was also adapted to great acclaim for the big screen in the 1989 Oscar nominated film, again starring Pauline Collins alongside Tom Conti.

With special permission from Willy Russell, this version has been expertly reset by the celebrated actress Mina Anwar from its original setting of Liverpool to Accrington in Lancashire.

Willy Russell’s beloved romantic comedy Shirley Valentine is back at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, April 1 to Saturday, April 5.

Tickets from £15 with concessions for 1894 Club members and Friends of The Grand. Group rates also available.

For full listings, bookings and further information you can call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit the website HERE.

