Lancashire actor and Benidorm star Steve Pemberton helps launch bereaved dad's documentary
The actor attended a red carpet screening of ‘The Little Things’ – an emotional documentary inspired by Derian House Children’s Hospice.
The Lancashire-born star, who is an executive producer of the film, joined 300 families and friends of the Chorley-based charity at the VIP event at Bolton Cineworld on Saturday.
It was a family affair as Steve’s son Lucas Pemberton wrote the original film score for the production, which is now searching for a distributor so it can be shown to the rest of the world.
Steve said: “I was honoured to attend the friends and family premiere of ‘The Little Things’ in Bolton.
“It is a deeply moving documentary film exploring the work done by children’s hospices, beautifully filmed at Derian House.”
The documentary was inspired by the support Derian dad Paul Woodward, and his family received from Derian House during the short life of his son Kalel.
Directed by the award-winning Thomas Elliott Griffiths, the film highlights the moving stories and connections between families, staff, and volunteers, capturing the profound and life-changing impact of children’s hospice care.
The Little Things has already received two five-star reviews, and has been nominated for ‘Best British Documentary’ at the Docuworld 2024 Film Festival.
Paul, who runs North West film production company Old Swan Films, said: “The premiere was truly special and we can’t express how much it meant to share this moment with so many wonderful people.
“To all our friends, families, and colleagues who joined us – thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support for our feature documentary 'The Little Things'.”
Derian mum Ashleigh Bleasdale, whose daughter Georgia features in the documentary, added: “I cried, laughed, and then cried some more.
“The delicacy and sensitivity that has gone into making the Little Things documentary is outstanding and everyone involved should be immensely proud.
“You could feel the love and warmth as you walked into the cinema. Families met who had never met before. There was a feeling as if we had all known each other for many years.”
Derian House, based in Chorley, Lancashire, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
