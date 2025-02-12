Lady wrestlers square up in readiness for show at Blackpool

Sarah Hughes is not doing things the easy way as she prepares to make her comeback on the wrestling scene in Blackpool after 30 years.

Sarah, 52, made a name for herself under the name ‘Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers’ and blazed a trail for women’s wrestling in shows staged by Bobby Barron in the early 1990s.

She performed at the Horseshoe Show Bar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and at the Winter Gardens, taking on other female wrestlers on bills which has been hailed as the ‘golden age’ of Blackpool’s wrestling scene.

Wrestlers Taylor Valentine (left) and Sammy Rodgers get ready for their battle in the ring | National World

Now she’s returning to the ring as Sammy Rodgers and her opponent will be feisty 34 year old Taylor Valentine (real name Whitney Thomas), from Preston.

The pair will meet in the ring during the Super Showcase Show at Rascals ProWrestling Academy at 1a Grassmere Road, Blackpool, on Sunday February 23.

The doors open at 11.30am and the six-fight bill of wrestling begins at noon.

The venue is still known as Revoe Gymnasium but is now run by professional wrestler and judo coach Ross Goodwin, also known by the wrestling name Rossy Rascal, who is promoting the afternoon of wrestling.

Preparing for the bout, wrestler Sammy said: “Taylor may be part of the younger, modern wrestling scene but I’m from the Golden era and I’ll be teaching her a few lessons!”

But Taylor countered: “Wrestling’s changed a lot in thirty years - say no more!”

Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers back in the 1990s | Third party

Ross, who was one of the last wrestlers to perform at Blackpool Tower back in March 2020, said: “It’s great to be able to stage this contest between one of the newer faces of wrestling, Taylor Valentine, and Sammy Rodgers, from the Golden Era.

“We’ve got a brilliant day of wrestling lined up in the other bouts too, where trainees get their chance to take on more experienced wrestlers and even champions.

“Our ultimate aim here, further down the line, is to revive wrestling in this town because Blackpool has a rich history of bringing top wrestling shows to the public.

“We want to see that happening again.”

Wrestling fans of all ages can enjoy the show by paying on the door.