Lady wrestler Sammy Rodgers to make ring comeback in Blackpool

A former star of Blackpool’s wrestling scene is making a comeback 30 years after she brought excitement and glamour to the resort.

Sarah Hughes appeared under the name ‘Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers’ and blazed a trail for women’s wrestling in shows staged by Bobby Barron in the early 1990s.

She performed at the Horseshoe Show Bar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and at the Winter Gardens, taking on other female wrestlers on boxing bills that would thrill wrestling fans from across the North West.

It has been hailed as the ‘golden age’ of Blackpool’s wrestling scene, with stars of TV, such as Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks, performing in the town.

Sammy Rodgers is making a comebck in the wrestling ring in Blackpool. Photo: Simon Hunt | Simon Hunt

When Bobby died, Sarah left wrestling and currently works on a stroke ward at the Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport.

Sarah, 52, who lives in Stockport, never dreamt she would be making a comeback in wrestling, but that all changed by chance when attended Blackpool’s Showtown Museum in August for a new display about Blackpool’s wrestling scene with Bobby Barron.

She turned up in her original costume and was delighted to see an original ‘Nineties poster with her name on the bill.

Asked if she would ever contemplate a return, she said ‘Never say never’.

Cowgirl Sammy Rodgers was a professional wrestling favourite in 1990s Blackpool | Third party

And now she is doing just that, with her first bout set for Sunday February 23.

She has teamed up with award-winning judo coach Ross Goodwin, who is also a professional wrestler.

He has appeared at the Blackpool Tower complex in events run by PWC, where his Rossy Rascal alter ego has proved hugely popular and saw him win a championship title.

He has also set up the Rascals Professional Wrestling Academy in Squires Gate, Blackpool.

Sarah, who will be wrestling under the name ‘Sammy Rodgers’, said: “I have always kept in shape and exercise at least six hours a week.

“I thought about giving wrestling another try after coming back to Blackpool in August and I heard about Ross and contacted him for advice.

“He told me to come down and I’ve been training with him once a week.

“He’s been really helpful and supportive and given me the confidence to get back in the ring.

“I’m nervous and excited about it at the same time!”

Ross said: “The long term plan is to revive wrestling in Blackpool because there is such a fantastic legacy here in this town.

“Sarah has been brilliant, she is part of the golden era and now we’re looking to the future as well.

“We’ve been training every week.

“We’ll be confirming the opponent and venue after the New Year and giving more details of our plans - watch this space!”