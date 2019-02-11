Labour's Tom Watson backs Blackpool TV licence campaign

Labour’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, has backed a Blackpool campaign against free TV licences being cut.

Mr Watson met with Chris Webb, Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Blackpool North and Cleveleys, who has started the petition following BBC proposals in which thousands of the resort’s pensioners could lose their free TV license entitlement.

Tom Watson with Chris Webb

Tom said, “I was delighted to meet with Chris in Parliament and hear about his campaign in Blackpool and Thornton-Cleveleys.

“He told me how over 12,500 local pensioner households could lose their free TV licence under new proposals.

“The Campaign to End Loneliness found that 40% of older people say their television is their main source of company.

“The prospect of elderly people losing their free TV licences makes a mockery of Theresa May’s claim that austerity is over. The Government should take responsibility and save TV licences for the elderly.”

Chris said, “I was delighted to meet with Tom and get his backing for for my campaign to save thousands of free tv licences for pensioners across our town. Pensioners have been squeezed over and over again by this Government. This is just another example of the carelessness of their actions.

“It isn’t fair that pensioners who have worked hard all their lives should be forced to give up their free TV license while the Government cuts taxes for the biggest businesses.