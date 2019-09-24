Labour's Chris Webb attacks voting record of Blackpool MP Paul Maynard at national conference

Chris Webb, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, has addressed the party’s national conference on Saturday and attacked Paul Maynard’s voting record.

Speaking at the conference in Brighton, Mr Webb, inset, who is also the deputy police crime commissioner for Lancashire, spoke on the cuts to police numbers in Lancashire.

During the speech, he said: “Under austerity, Lancashire Police has been hit with cuts off £84m with a further £18m to be found by 2023.

“Our Tory MP, Paul Maynard has consistently voted for 9-years of real terms cuts to the police.

“Agreeing to over 750 hard-working officers being removed from the streets of Lancashire. Yet he believes it right that leafy Surrey should only lose eight officers. With rising crime figures since 2010 how can that be fair?”

Mr Webb said after his speech, “I was pleased to have opportunity to highlight the devastating cuts to Lancashire Police under this Conservative government and expose Boris bogus Police pledge to conference.

“Only Labour have a fully costed proposal that will but thousands of Bobbies back on the beat and keep our streets safe.”

In response, Mr Maynard said: “The number of police officers in Lancashire increased last year and operational changes have been made to ensure more officers are deployed in our local communities.

“The Government is investing in our police with a commitment to deliver 20,000 new officers. I will be working hard to ensure Blackpool North and Cleveleys benefits.”