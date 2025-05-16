Knife-wielding robber threatens shop worker in Fleetwood before discarding weapon in garden
Police were called to reports of a robbery in progress at Hatfield Stores on Hatfield Avenue at around 2pm yesterday.
The offender fled the scene before officers arrived, discarding the knife in a garden nearby.
The weapon was quickly recovered and the scene was secured.
Within minutes of the incident, an officer on patrol spotted a man who matched the description given by the shopkeeper.
The suspect, a 45-year-old man from Fleetwood, was detained and subsequently arrested on charges of robbery, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.
He remained in custody for questioning today.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the time in helping to protect our hardworking retail staff, who should never be exposed to such heinous crimes.”