Knife-wielding robber threatens shop worker in Fleetwood before discarding weapon in garden

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 13:01 BST
A knife-wielding robber threatened a shop worker in Fleetwood before discarding the weapon in a nearby garden.

Police were called to reports of a robbery in progress at Hatfield Stores on Hatfield Avenue at around 2pm yesterday.

Most Popular

The offender fled the scene before officers arrived, discarding the knife in a garden nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A knife-wielding robber threatened a shop worker in Fleetwoodplaceholder image
A knife-wielding robber threatened a shop worker in Fleetwood | Google/ PA

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The weapon was quickly recovered and the scene was secured.

Within minutes of the incident, an officer on patrol spotted a man who matched the description given by the shopkeeper.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The suspect, a 45-year-old man from Fleetwood, was detained and subsequently arrested on charges of robbery, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.

He remained in custody for questioning today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the time in helping to protect our hardworking retail staff, who should never be exposed to such heinous crimes.”

Related topics:FleetwoodSuspectLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice