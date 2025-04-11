Knife-wielding man chased down by police and arrested on Blackpool Promenade
Police were called to the area near the Lifeboat Station after reports of a man seen carrying a knife.
Officers arrived on the scene within two minutes and quickly located the suspect.
The man attempted to flee but was swiftly intercepted by a joint effort between the Immediate Response team and local Neighbourhood Policing officers.
He was detained and searched, during which a knife was recovered.
The man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article.
He was further arrested on suspicion of making threats with a knife and threats to cause criminal damage.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to assure you that this was an isolated incident and there was not threat to the wider public.
“We take knife crime very seriously and are committed to making your town a safer place by targeting those who carry these items public.
“In the near future, when we can, we will provide you an update with this incident, but we hope this keeps you in the loop around today’s incident.”