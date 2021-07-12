Kitchen fire breaks out at Blackpool home
A fire broke out in the kitchen of a property in Blackpool on Sunday night (July 11).
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:41 pm
Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene in Teal Court at around 11.25pm.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used a lighting unit, a positive pressure ventilation unit, a thermal imaging camera and a hearth kit to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were at the scene for approximately fifty minutes.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.