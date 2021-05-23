Kitchen blaze in Morecambe home

Thornton Road, Morecambe

Shortly after 7pm on Saturday May 22, four fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended a domestic building fire on Thornton Road, Morecambe.

The incident involved a kitchen on the first floor of a three-floor property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation unit, a hearth kit and small tools to extinguish the fire.

No casualties were reported.

Crews remained at the scene for approximately one hour.