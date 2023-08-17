Staff at Kirkham Grammar School have praised their Upper Sixth pupils as they received their A Level results
A school spokesman said: "We are proud to announce that the results gained by the Upper Sixth pupils of Kirkham Grammar School once again remain extremely positive."
"This is a testament to our pupils' efforts and the support they received in school, particularly during the pandemic, in ensuring they entered their summer exams as confident and prepared as possible. Congratulations and good luck with next steps to everyone receiving results today!"
Jessica Zhou - Chemistry – A*, Biology – A*, Maths – A*
Jess will be going to Cambridge to study medicine after an amazing set of A Level grades. Jess has worked incredibly hard all the way through school, and has really grasped every opportunity on offer. Congratulations Jessica and good luck from all at KGS.
Alex Eastham - Chemistry – A*, Biology – A*, Maths – A*
Alex will be going to the University of Surrey to study veterinary medicine, after gaining A* grades in all of his subjects. Alex has showed amazing character to achieve this level of success and we wish him the best of luck for the future. Congratulations.
Osian Roberts - Chemistry – B, Biology – B, Maths – B
Osian will be leaving KGS to pursue a Rugby career with Sale Sharks. During his time at KGS Osian has represented Wales and been a major part of the school rugby team's success last season. To gain such good grades alongside his sporting commitments is a fantastic achievement. Well done Osian and good luck.
Phoebe Caunce - French – A, History – A, English Literature – A*, EPQ – A*
Congratulations to Phoebe on a fantastic set of A Level results. She has worked incredibly hard during her time at KGS and deserves every success. She will now attend the University of Manchester to study History with French. We wish her all the very best for the future.
Penelope Blackmore - Chemistry – A*, Biology – A, Maths – A, Politics – A*, EPQ - A
Well done Penny on her fantastic A Level results. An incredibly hard working girl who deserves every success. Penny will now go to study Dentistry at Cardiff University. We wish her all the very best for the future.
James Thompson - Geography – A*, Chemistry – A, Maths – A*
Congratulations to James on an amazing set of A level grades. James has worked very hard to realise his ambition of being a doctor. James will be studying medicine at Liverpool University. We wish him all the best from everyone at KGS.