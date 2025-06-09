The King has praised a 101-year-old veteran as “amazing” and told him to keep drinking whisky during a visit to Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles met Richard Brock, who served in the D-Day landings, at a reception at Lancaster Castle on Monday and remembered him from a visit to Normandy last year.

After asking Mr Brock’s age, the King said: “You are fantastic.”

King Charles III during his visit Lancaster Castle to take part in the Ceremony of the Keys | Temilade Adelaja/PA Wire

As he left, he added: “Keep drinking the whisky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brock, who served with the East Lancashire Regiment, said: “He just told me I was amazing for my age.”

His son Tony Brock, who attended the reception with him, said: “He mentioned a nip of whisky and said to keep taking it.”

Charles arrived at the castle shortly before 11am and was greeted by crowds of well-wishers, some who had been waiting since 5am, waving Union flags.

Anti-monarchy protesters were also awaiting his arrival and could be heard chanting “Not my king” as he left his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group had a yellow banner which said “Abolish the Monarchy” and held signs saying “Not my King” and “Ditch the Duchies”.

Among those keen to see the King were friends Joan Hardcastle, 103, and Barbara Graham, 93, who had come with staff and two other residents from Laurel Bank Care Home.

Mrs Hardcastle held a framed photograph of Charles presenting her with her MBE for voluntary services 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve seen him several times since. He was fine when I met him, very chatty.”

Care home manager Lyndsay Scott said: “It was Barbara’s idea to come. We got here at 9am, we’ve had flasks of tea and croissants.”

King Charles III talks with members of the military as he joins a reception celebrating Lancashire and its communities during his visit to Lancaster Castle | Temilade Adelaja/PA Wire

After shaking the King’s hand as he left the castle at about 1.30pm, Mrs Hardcastle said he had not changed.

Donna Simpson, 59, was in tears after meeting the King as he greeted crowds before leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She asked him to pass a message to the Prince of Wales, whom she met in Manchester about eight years ago when her daughter Rachel, now 25, was being treated for cancer.

She said: “We met William just after she had a bone marrow transplant.

“She is a veterinary nurse now. She has beaten the odds and I wanted them to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Charles said thank you and he would let them know. I just can’t believe that.”

Charles took part in a ceremony of keys outside the castle, a tradition which dates back to 1851 when the keys were presented to Queen Victoria and which Queen Elizabeth II participated in in 2015.

Once inside the grounds of the castle, which was a prison until 2011, the King met local business owners who were showcasing their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He expressed his love of cheese, telling Gillian Hale, from Butlers’ Farmhouse Cheeses, he loved sheep’s cheese on a digestive biscuit.

He smelt some of the cheeses she had on display but did not taste any.

King Charles III joins a reception celebrating Lancashire and its communities during his visit to Lancaster Castle | Temilade Adelaja/PA Wire

She said: “We’re going to send some to him later in a goody bag. He was so gracious.”

The King was also given a neck tie and some gloves for the Queen from Northern Yarn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business owner Kate Makin said: “He was really interested in the regenerative farming and the local wools we use.”

Lancashire County Council leader Stephen Atkinson, who was elected last month when Reform UK took control of the authority, spoke to the King about his new role.

Mr Atkinson said: “He asked about my business and how I’m managing now, whether my job is full time.”

A Fijian choir formed from the First Battalion of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment – made up of serving Fijian Kingsmen, veterans and their family members – performed for the King, who told them he was sad not to have been able to visit the country last year.

He said: “They wouldn’t let me go, I was desperate to go there.”

Before the King left, he unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit, made by sculptor Alan Ward, who has a studio in the castle.