Lancashire Cricket Club announce King Charles as new patron

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th May 2024, 18:58 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 19:27 BST
King Charles is the new patron of Lancashire Cricket Club.(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles is the new patron of Lancashire Cricket Club.(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Lancashire Cricket Club proud to announce King as new patron.

Lancashire say they are “honoured” to welcome King Charles as their club patron.

Charles takes over a role his mother, the late lQueen Elizabeth, previously held for 70 years and adds it to his position of Marylebone Cricket Club patron.

King Charles has been announced as the new patron of Lancashire Cricket Club. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles has been announced as the new patron of Lancashire Cricket Club. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A portrait has been commissioned and will be hung in the Emirates Old Trafford Long Room once complete.

Andy Anson, chair of Lancashire Cricket, said: “On behalf of everyone at the clb, we are honoured to welcome His Majesty The King as Lancashire Cricket’s new patron.

“We are extremely proud of the club’s connection with the royal family, and we’re delighted that His Majesty The King will continue the tradition of the Duke of Lancaster, being Lancashire Cricket’s patron.

“It would be an absolute pleasure to welcome His Majesty The King to Emirates Old Trafford, the home of Lancashire Cricket, if the opportunity arises.

Lancashire CC was founded in 1864 and have maintained their first class status ever since, winning the County Championship nine times.

Based at the famous Old Trafford cricket ground in Greater Manchester, they also play at other grounds across the county.

