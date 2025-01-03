Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vulnerable young Lancashire mother allegedly driven to suicide after domestic abuse by her partner had made a number of attempts to kill herself, a jury heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hairdresser Kiena Dawes, 23, from Fleetwood, said in a suicide note, “I was murdered” and that her former partner Ryan Wellings, 30, had, “killed me”, Preston Crown Court has heard.

She left their eight-month-old daughter with a friend before taking her own life on a railway line on July 22, 2022, after two years of alleged domestic abuse and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Wellings, 30, is accused of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes | Contributed

Lawyers defending Wellings called medical evidence, detailing Miss Dawes’ medical notes and mental health history, citing problems from the age of 13, with frequent visits to hospital, drug and alcohol use, thoughts of suicide and attempts at taking her own life before and after she met Wellings.

She had been due to see another psychiatrist for assessment three days before she died but it is not clear if she was informed of the appointment so did not attend, the court heard.

Wellings, a landscape gardener of Bispham, Lancs, denies the manslaughter of Miss Dawes and also denies assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors alleged during the trial, now in its fifth week, that almost from the start of their “toxic” relationship, Wellings had subjected Miss Dawes to abuse and violence leading to her taking her own life.

In a statement read to jurors, Michelle Lloyd, a mental health nurse with Lancashire and Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, stated Miss Dawes first came into contact with local mental health services in March 2015 and first presented at hospital a month later reporting an overdose.

In May 2019, she self-referred reporting suicidal ideation and was later diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, the court heard.

Miss Dawes had also spent time in a psychiatric hospital and her mental condition deteriorated after coming off medication when she became pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes to Kiena Dawes outside her mum's home | Dan Martino

She had also reported being a victim of domestic violence. Three weeks before her death, she reported loving her daughter very much but also of struggles with suicidal thoughts and intentions.

An appointment with a consultant psychiatrist for September was then brought forward to July 19. A voicemail informing her was left on her phone but she did not attend and it is not known if she knew about the new date.

She took her own life three days later.

Earlier, John Jones KC, defending Wellings, told the jury Miss Dawes was a “very troubled young lady” and whatever the difficulties in their relationship, they were not the reason why Miss Dawes chose to kill herself, a decision made because of “multiple factors”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Dawes first met Wellings in January 2020 and was “swept off her feet”, her mother told the court.

He had her name and face tattooed on his body within a week and proposed marriage within three months.

But Miss Dawes told a friend their relationship was a “fairy tale (that had) turned into a nightmare,” claiming regular violence from Wellings and threats, including using a drill on her teeth and acid to disfigure her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiena Dawes was found dead on rail tracks near Garstang | Contributed

After the medical evidence was read, the case for the defence closed and Judge Robert Altham, the Recorder of Preston, told jurors no more evidence would be called.

He told jurors that next week they will hear legal directions from himself, closing speeches by lawyers and will go out to consider their verdicts on Wednesday or Thursday.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE anytime from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.

Or you can visit www.samaritans.org