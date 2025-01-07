Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Lancashire mother’s relationship with her partner was a “recipe for disaster” – but he is not guilty of driving her to suicide through domestic violence, a jury was told.

Ryan Wellings, 30, denies the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, after he allegedly subjected her to continued violence and abuse, Preston Crown Court has heard.

Hairdresser Ms Dawes, from Fleetwood, wrote in a suicide note: “I was murdered”, and that Wellings had “killed me”.

Ryan Wellings, 30, is accused of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes

Shortly after writing the note on her phone, she left it alongside their eight-month-old daughter with a friend before taking her own life on July 22, 2022, after two years of alleged domestic abuse and violence.

The trial, now in its sixth week, has heard that almost from the beginning of their relationship, Wellings repeatedly subjected Ms Dawes to controlling and coercive behaviour, abuse and violence over a prolonged period to “grind” her down.

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder – resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, jurors heard.

But Wellings allegedly exploited her mental health condition, jurors heard, and while the condition played a part in her decision to take her own life, so too did his abuse, including a final assault which left her in hospital 11 days before she took her own life.

Paul Greaney KC told jurors the evidence showed Wellings to be an entitled, aggressive bully, responsible for Ms Dawes’ death.

But John Jones KC, in his closing speech for the defence, said the couple’s “party lifestyle” of alcohol and drugs was a “recipe for disaster”.

He said their “fairytale” relationship was to end in turmoil because of Wellings’ temper and Ms Dawes’ mental health difficulties – and their liking for cocaine.

Floral tributes to Kiena Dawes outside her mum's home

Mr Jones told the jury: “This corrosive and destructive combination was to bring heartache to them both, and death to one.

“It was a recipe for disaster. Mental health on one side, drug abuse and temper on the other. We know that. They did not know or appreciate it at the time, that’s the point.

“You must determine what caused that death. We say it was not caused in any significant degree by Ryan Wellings.”

Mr Jones said on “four if not five” occasions, Ms Dawes had made “clear and determined” suicide attempts, at least three of those before she ever met Wellings.

He told the jury the prosecution case was “predicated on the assertion” that but for the behaviour of the defendant, Ms Dawes would not have taken her own life.

The defendant claims Ms Dawes’ accusations against him detailed in her suicide note and in hundreds of text messages between them and to her friends, are either untrue or exaggerated, and any injuries she suffered before her death were a result of his attempts to restrain her or accidental.

Earlier the court heard Ms Dawes first met Wellings in January 2020 and was “swept off her feet”, her mother said.

Kiena Dawes was found dead on rail tracks near Garstang

He had her name and face tattooed on his body within a week and proposed marriage within three months.

But Ms Dawes told a friend their relationship was a “fairytale (that had) turned into a nightmare”, claiming regular violence from Wellings and threats, including using a drill on her teeth and acid to disfigure her.

Wellings, a landscape gardener of Bispham, Lancashire, denies the manslaughter of Ms Dawes and also denies assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.

Samaritans are available on 116 123 or at www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/