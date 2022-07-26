Little Marnie Blu Dawes is being cared for by the brother of hairdresser Kiena Dawes who died after being hit by a train in Garstang last week.

Self-employed builder Kynan Dawes has taken on the responsibility of the child and has had to give up his job to be a full time guardian.

Friends set up a GoFundMe appeal to help the family and to contribute towards the cost of the 23-year-old's funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragic mum Kiena Dawes with baby Marnie.

It set out with a target of £2,500, but it had reached almost four times that this morning after a media appeal.

"We are very grateful to everyone who has contributed to the fund," said brother Kynan. "It means a lot to all the family to know people care."

The GoFundMe appeal was set up by family friend Matthew Sanderson.

On the page he says: "Kynan has promised to be there for Marnie through thick and thin as he struggles to deal with the loss of his sister in such tragic circumstances.

"Kynan has also had to give up his employment as a builder to take care of Marnie which has already had a significant impact on Kynan’s finances.

"We are asking people not to let Kynan struggle alone. Please support Kynan so he can get a deposit to rent a house, buy some essentials for Marnie and pay towards his sisters funeral.

"Any excess funds will be placed in trust for Marnie once she turns 18."

Kynan added: "Matthew is a close family friend and we are very grateful to him for doing this.

"At the moment I am staying at my mum's flat with Marnie. What we need is a deposit so we can can rent a house with more room.

"Matthew said that he wanted to do something because Marnie is going to need some form of help and I am as well.

"It's a really tough time for us and this very kind of him. I can't thank him enough."

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marnie-blu-dawes