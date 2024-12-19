A man accused of driving his partner to suicide through domestic abuse and violence has denied hitting her.

Ryan Wellings, 30, is on trial for the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who left a suicide note saying, “I was murdered … Ryan Wellings killed me.”

She left their eight-month-old daughter with a friend before taking her own life on a railway line on July 22, 2022, Preston Crown Court heard.

Wellings, a landscape gardener, of Housman Close, Bispham, has admitted previously assaulting his former girlfriend and mother of his twin daughters, but denied ever attacking Miss Dawes, a hairdresser, from Fleetwood.

John Jones KC, defending, asked him about a Facebook messenger exchange in September 2021, when Miss Dawes said: “You’ve raised your fist at me twice this week…”

Mr Jones continued: “Had you raised your fist?” Wellings replied: “No. I was restraining her. When she’s hitting me I used to stop her by grabbing her arms.”

Kiena Dawes. | Kynan Dawes

He was asked about other messages where Miss Dawes accused him of hitting her, but denied this, saying he may have been “heavy handed” when pushing her away as she attacked him.

He said Miss Dawes once got a black eye after he tried to fend her off attacking him in one row during a “toxic” relationship, littered with cocaine binges, drinking and frequent break-ups.

He admitted Miss Dawes became “insecure” after she caught him looking at escort websites while she was pregnant with their daughter.

Miss Dawes had claimed Wellings put a drill to her face threatening to take her teeth out with it, the court heard.

She referenced this in another message to him where she also claimed he had broken her phone.

Wellings admitted putting her phone in a baby bath.

Mr Jones continued: “Had you threatened to drill her teeth out? What reasons is Kiena saying, ‘I’ll come at YOU with a drill.’

“I don’t know. No idea,” Wellings replied.

Miss Dawes first met Wellings in January 2020 and was “swept off her feet”, her mother told the court.

He had her name and face tattooed on his body within a week and proposed marriage within three months.But it is alleged that Wellings began physically and emotionally abusing Miss Dawes soon after, and she told a friend their relationship was a “fairy tale turned into a nightmare”.

The family of Kiena Dawes released images of the 23-year-old following her death and claimed she took her own life after she was repeatedly assaulted by an ex-partner | Dawes family

Jurors heard in early January 2022 the couple split up again, Miss Dawes telling Wellings the relationship was over, saying in a message: “We became toxic…you lost control on how to manage your anger. You stopped respecting me when I was pregnant.”

”Later the same day she contacted Refuge, the charity for victims of domestic violence but hours later Wellings messaged her again saying: “If you get with someone else I will end my life.”

The defendant also denies assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022.

The trial continues.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.