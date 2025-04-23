Kids pamper and party bus business set to expand across Lancashire and North West after investment
Kidz Pamper Bus received the investment from NPIF II – River Capital & GC Business Finance Smaller Loans as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II.
Second bus and new jobs
The money will enable the purchase and fit-out of a second Pamper Bus, and also support the development of an online booking system, while providing working capital. The expansion is expected to create at least five new jobs over the duration of the investment.
What is the Pamper Bus?
Founded by Wigan-based Rebecca McGregor, Kidz Pamper Bus provides a mobile beauty and entertainment experience for children aged 3-10 years and operates a custom-fitted bus that brings fun and memorable experiences directly to customers' doorsteps, offering mini-makeovers, hair styling, dress-up areas, and themed parties.
Jonathan Nelson, investment manager at River Capital, said: "We are delighted to support Rebecca and Kidz Pamper Bus with this investment. She has demonstrated impressive ability in achieving success in the ever evolving children's party market. The business has shown strong demand for its services, with 340 parties delivered in the last 12 months and weekend bookings already secured into 2026. This investment will help the company meet growing customer demand and create new employment opportunities in the region."
Rebecca McGregor said: "This investment from River Capital comes at a perfect time for our business. The funding will allow us to double our capacity with a second Pamper Bus and improve our booking systems, helping us to build on our success to date. We're excited about creating new jobs and bringing our unique pamper party experience to even more children across the North West."
