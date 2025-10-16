Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian on Talbot Road is offering families a spookily good deal this Halloween half term.

Children under 12 can enjoy a free meal with every paying adult, choosing either a starter and main or main and dessert.

To qualify, parents simply need to order an adult main from the à la carte menu.

Executive head chef Phil Andrews said the offer is designed to give families a break from cooking at home while letting children enjoy the experience of dining out.

“Marco is a family man at heart and understands the importance for families to sit around a table and enjoy some delicious food,” he said

“For mums and dads, the chance to let someone else do the cooking as well as the clearing and washing up will be quite appealing while kids just love being taken out for a meal in a restaurant as they feel all grown up.”

Andrews added that the restaurant focuses on simple, authentic dishes in a relaxed environment, with plenty of choices for younger diners.

The half-term promotion continues a series of successful offers run earlier in the year, which proved popular with local families.

For more information, to book a table, or to view the menu, visit mpwrestaurants.co.uk.