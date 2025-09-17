Plans to build a quarry in Preesall are to be decided next month | Third party

The date has been confirmed for a key meeting to decide controversial plans to build a quarry in a quiet village – and campaigners against the scheme are urging fellow-objectors to attend.

The proposals by developers Baxters to build the quarry in the Over Wyre village of Preesall have led to strong objections in the area.

Now the date for the meeting has been set for Wednesday October 15, with Lancashire County Council’s Development Control Committee to determine the application at County Hall in Preston.

The meeting is listed for 10.30am but attendees are advised to get there earlier.

Applicants Baxters, well known housebuilders, say the building industry is crying out for a sand and gravel quarry at a time when councils’ Local Plans stress the need for new housing.

However, opponents of the project have raised a raft of concerns, including the potential health impact of silica dust, concerns over noise levels and highway concerns.

They say it is simply in the wrong place and should not be remotely close to people’s homes, as the Preesall proposals are.

Cllr Collette Rushforth, a Wyre Council member for Preesall, has campaigned against the proposals from the start and will be one of up to 15 allotted speakers against the application at the meeting.

The same numner of speakers will be allowed to support the proposals.

Cll Rushforth said: “The date has come at relatively short notice and is on a Wednesday, which is not ideal.

“But this is it, the moment when the thing we have all campaigned against is actually decided. It is far too important to just pass by quietly.”

A campaign group, Preesall and Knott End against Quarry Application, has attracted much support.

Among those opposing the plans is Wyre Council, which submitted a comment as a consultee on the plans.

Steve Smith, Assistant Director of Planning and Building Control, lodged objections on behalf of the authority.

He said the application failed to comply with three separate policies of the adopted Wyre Local Plan.

He stated: “The application site is located immediately adjacent neighbouring residential properties and it is considered that the operation of the proposed quarry would lead to an unacceptable impact to the amenity of these residential properties as a result of general noise, disturbance and dust. “

Cllr Rushforth added: “It is too damned close to people’s. I have nothing against quarries, they are needed, but this one is in the wrong place, for lots of reasons, and it’s as simple as that.

“We know silica dust is potentially cancerous, and that’s just one reason to object. There are many more.”

Speakers at the meeting opposing the quarry will include a statement from Lancaster and Wyre MP Cat Smith, and speeches by Lancashire County Councillor Matthew Salter, Cllr Rushforth and Pressall Town Council member, Cllr Clare Rimmer.

A number of residents are also expected to speak at the meeting. Three minutes will be allocated to each speaker.

A spokesman for Greenfield Enviro, agents on behalf of Baxter Homes, previouly said: “As part of the application process and the preparation of the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), all potential impacts on the local community and the local environment have been assessed and mitigation measures to minimise or eliminate any impacts have been clearly identified where they are deemed necessary.

“This includes the construction of screening bunds around the margins of the site and a phased mineral extraction and restoration scheme.

“We are happy to work with Lancashire County Council on mitigation measures to ensure that this works well and limits disturbance and intend on setting this quarry up and operating it to the highest of standards.

“Over the recent past there has been a general increase in demand for construction aggregates across the County that is directly linked to an increase in construction activity across the North West of England.”