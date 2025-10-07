Key decision made on vital repair work needed for Grade II-listed Blackpool Citadel

Vital repair work needed to protect a Grade II listed building in Blackpool has been approved by council planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vital repair work needed to protect a Grade II listed building in Blackpool has been approved by council planners.

Blackpool Citadel Corps Hall, on Raikes Parade, is the base for the town’s Salvation Army and boasts a magnificent domed tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vital repair work is needed at Blackpool's Grade II listed Salvation Army base | National World

The Grade II listed building, which dates from the 19th century and once housed the Raikes Road Technical School, is officially known as Winstone House.

It is a busy hub of activity, serving as a Christian church and community centre, offering worship services and various social programs including the Bridge Project , which supports individuals experiencing homelessness.

But the repairs needed have been called ‘critical’ and the listed building consent will be needed in order to carry the work out.

An application has been lodged with Blackpool Council for works to be carried out at the Citadel tower to remediate structural issues associated with water ingress and consequential refurbishment works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include replacement of asphalt flat roof coverings to all balconies with lead coverings, removal of various windows and replacement with aluminium heritage frame equivalent.

Also needed is the removal of an existing uPVC door set to the second floor and replacement with a new solid hardwood door and frame.

Concrete floor and steel beam strengthening works are needed, as well as the replacement of external uplights within the balconies.

The works were given the go ahead, with certain conditions, by the Head of Development Management at Blackpool, following recommendation by the case planning officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plnning officer stated: “The scheme will safeguard the heritage asset and preserve its setting and features of special architectural interest. On this basis, listed building consent should be approved. “

A Design and Heritage Statement from chartered surveyors Lea Hough, on behalf of the applicants, said: “The works are deemed to be critical to avoid further deterioration of the property due to the potential failure of key structural elements internally, with the remainder of the works deemed necessary to preserve the integrity of the building.

“The proposed works have been designed in a sympathetic manner to the surrounding Conservation Area and Listing Status of the property, and the construction works are to abide by this approach. “