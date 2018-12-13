Key Blackpool town centre routes to remain closed

Two key Blackpool roads are to remain shut through the Christmas holidays - but drivers have been assured that all other roads will be open.

Blackpool Council says the Promenade between West Street and Queen’s Square will remain closed through the festive break, as will Talbot Road from the Promenade to Dickson Road.

A council spokesman said: “From Friday, December 14, there are no other planned road closures across the town.

“The junction of Abingdon Street and Talbot Road remains open.

“Diversion routes remain in place and there is pedestrian access to all businesses which are open as normal.

“Traffic can leave the Promenade at Church Street to access West Street car park.”