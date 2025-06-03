Kellogg's

As the summer holidays approach, Kellogg’s is set to relaunch its nationwide Football Camps programme, offering more than 30,000 free places to children aged 5 to 15 across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative - developed in partnership with the English Football League (EFL), Manchester City, Celtic FC, and Rangers FC - aims to provide accessible and engaging activities for young people during the school break.

The return of the programme comes amid fresh research commissioned by Kellogg’s highlighting parental concerns around school holiday childcare and activity options. According to the findings, 78% of parents worry about keeping their children entertained over the summer, with 61% saying they struggle to keep their kids physically active during the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common barriers cited include high costs, a lack of time, and children’s increasing screen time while, on average, UK parents report spending £90 per week (amounting to £540 over the six-week summer break) to keep their children engaged, underscoring the financial pressures many face.

It couldn’t be easier to get involved

Helen Potter, Cereal Lead, Kellogg’s UKI said: “Our camps can help to ease the pressure of keeping kids entertained and active this summer, all without breaking the bank. So, to celebrate their return for a second year, we’re excited to be offering over 30,000 free places at camps up and down the UK. It couldn’t be easier to get involved! We hope that more children will reap the benefits of community sport; from making new friends to learning footy skills that last a lifetime – all while having fun over the summer break!”

In response, Kellogg’s will provide free access to football training camps at more than 150 locations across the country, starting from 26 June. The camps aim to give children a chance to stay active and develop key life skills in a fun and safe environment, while also giving them the opportunity to train at venues associated with professional clubs.

To apply for a place, parents must purchase a box of Kellogg’s cereal and register via a QR code on the packaging. In addition to the free training sessions, all registrants will be entered into a draw to win a football shirt.

Kellogg's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

58,000 kids and over 10,000 of coaching

Last summer, over 58,000 children attended the inaugural Kellogg’s Football Camps, with more than 10,000 hours of coaching delivered. The camps have been praised by parents, with 88% saying that football contributes significantly to their child’s physical and emotional development. Moreover, 91% agreed that playing sports should be a regular part of their child’s routine.

The research went on to reveal that:

● According to parents, helping kids stay active (71%), teaching teamwork and social skills (67%), building confidence (66%) and keeping them mentally healthy (52%) are the biggest benefits of sports for children’s development.

● For many adults, football holds nostalgic value too, as over a third (36%) say playing football with friends was their own fondest memory from their own childhood.

● But parental pressure is at an all-time high – a third (32%) are stressed about balancing work and childcare, whilst 30% say they feel under constant pressure to keep their children entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Cook, Director of Community at the EFL said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Kellogg’s again for a second year of the camps, offering children the chance to enjoy football activities during the holidays. Sport plays a vital role in supporting both the mental and physical development of young people. By delivering these camps across EFL Clubs, we’re helping to inspire healthier, more active communities – bringing the joy and benefits of football to children across the country.”