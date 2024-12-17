Keep windows & doors shut - Warning as fire crews tackle ongoing house blaze in Henson Avenue, South Shore

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 19:16 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 19:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A terraced home in South Shore has been gutted after a large fire broke out earlier today.

Eight fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze on Henson Avenue at around 1.25pm, along with an aerial ladder platform, a drone team and a firefighting robot.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Henson Avenue, South ShoreFirefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Henson Avenue, South Shore
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Henson Avenue, South Shore | nw

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a triple extension ladder to bring the fire under control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters tackling blaze in Henson Avenue, South ShoreFirefighters tackling blaze in Henson Avenue, South Shore
Firefighters tackling blaze in Henson Avenue, South Shore | nw

Images from the scene reveal significant damage to the property.

Four fire engines and the command support unit remained on-site at 6pm, as well as a police cordon extending from Highfield Road to Stanmore Avenue.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Henson Avenue, South ShoreFirefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Henson Avenue, South Shore
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Henson Avenue, South Shore | nw

Residents were advised to close their windows and doors if they could smell smoke as crews battled the blaze.

The public were urged not to fly drones in the area as they “may obstruct emergency operations,” the fire service warned.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related topics:FireResidentsPropertyFire serviceBlackpoolfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice