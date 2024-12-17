A terraced home in South Shore has been gutted after a large fire broke out earlier today.

Eight fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze on Henson Avenue at around 1.25pm, along with an aerial ladder platform, a drone team and a firefighting robot.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Henson Avenue, South Shore

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a triple extension ladder to bring the fire under control.

Images from the scene reveal significant damage to the property.

Four fire engines and the command support unit remained on-site at 6pm, as well as a police cordon extending from Highfield Road to Stanmore Avenue.

Residents were advised to close their windows and doors if they could smell smoke as crews battled the blaze.

The public were urged not to fly drones in the area as they “may obstruct emergency operations,” the fire service warned.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire.

MORE TO FOLLOW