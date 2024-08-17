Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Fleetwood and the surrounding area have been urged to keep on reporting whenever they smell the vile odour emissions which have been coming from the town’s landfill site.

Campaigner Jess Brown, a member of the online group, Action Against Jameson road Landfill, says the reports have helped keep the landfill site, on Jameson Road, closed for the past two months and are vital in helping to combat the ongoing problem.

.Although the stench has not been noticed as frequently in the past week, residents say when it returns it is particularly harsh.

The landfill gas, predominantly composed of carbon dioxide and methane, also includes hydrogen sulphide, known for its 'rotten egg' odour, which has become a source of discomfort for the community.

Some residents have compained of breathing difficulties, nosebleeds, streaming eyes an headwhich they believe is caused by the emissions. The site is run by Transwaste Ltd, who have been ordered by the Environment Agency to stop taking in new loads of waste until the problem has been sorted out.

Campaigners protesting close to the Jameson Road landfill site in Fleetwood earlier this summer | Third party

The Agency, which has been monitoring the site, suspended the activities of the site more than two months ago, with nothing other than inert waste allowed to pass though the gates, but the odour emissions have continued.

Don’t feel bored of reporting it

Jess Brown fears that if residents get fed up of reporting it, the scale of the problem may be downplayed and an opportunity to solve it may be missed.

She told the Gazette: “It is vital that people keep up the pressure. It is the only way this problem can finally be sorted out.”

On the Facebook page of the campaign group, she said: “I know a lot of people are getting bored of reporting and thinking it's not making a difference but the reports have kept them (the site) shut for this amount of time.

“We have got a lot further than other landfills have done in years. I know it's easy to feel like nothing is being done,so just got to put up and get on with life.

“That is not an option for people who haven't been able to leave their house since March. People who are in hospital with breathing issues are petrified of when it's going to happen next.

“Children really suffering with health problems and people’s mental health being affected by this.

“If you could just take two minutes to report when you smell it or even just send them an email.

“They will be open at some point soon and it will be worse than ever.”

Environment Agency comment

Thje Environment Agency, in its most recent statement earier this month, said: “The landfill permit remains suspended for the acceptance of anything other than inert waste.

“We met with Transwaste again this week to discuss odours and get an update from them of progress with actions we need to satisfy the steps within the notice.

“Transwaste are approaching compliance with the requirements of the notice. However, as stated previously, we will not lift the suspension until the works meet our satisfaction and modern landfill standards are being applied.

“We will continue frequent inspections and drone flights to assess the effectiveness of the capping works. This will include some overnight odour assessments over the next few days.

“Members of the public can continue to report odour to our 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

What Transwaste says

Transwaste has already failed to meet two deadlines set by the Environment Ageency after it was served notice to fix the problem.

However, it says it has been complying with the Environmenty Agency.

The firm has posted the following statement on its Jameson Road Landfill News: “The work on the liner is now complete. The Environment Agency will now monitor the gas balancing and management system to ensure this is working correctly.

“We expect this to be completed in the next couple of weeks.”