Kate the elephant turns 56 - a gentle giant’s legacy at Blackpool Zoo

This month marks a very special milestone at Blackpool Zoo as beloved Asian elephant Kate celebrates her 56th birthday.

Having arrived at the zoo in 1972 Kate has witnessed and been part of an extraordinary evolution in elephant care over the past five decades.

Spanning three generations of dedicated keepers Kate's time at the zoo has outlasted many of the careers of those who have lovingly looked after her.

Kate the elephant turns 56 at Blackpool Zoo. | Blackpool Zoo

Yet, throughout all these years, one thing has remained constant: her welfare has always been at the heart of everything.

The transformation in elephant care since the 1970s is remarkable and Kate’s life is a testament to these advancements.

A major turning point came in 2017 with the opening of Project Elephant Base Camp, a state of the art care facility designed to offer the highest standards in welfare, enrichment and space.

This purpose built home allows Kate and her fellow elephants to thrive in an environment that mirrors the complexity of their natural habitats, both physically and socially.

Now in her mid-fifties Kate is doing exceptionally well. Known for her calm nature and wisdom she still enjoys quiet moments away from the herd but is equally affectionate and social when she chooses to be.

She has formed strong bonds with Minbu and Esha - a younger pair of female elephants and watching them interact is a true highlight for keepers and visitors alike.

As one of the oldest elephants in the UK, Kate’s social history and experience has been very different to the younger generation of her species, such as Esha for example.

Esha was born in 2014 and she resides here with her mother Noorjahan, having grown up under her guidance and that of other herd members, Tara and Minbu.

Since 2018 and the arrival of the four females from Twycross Zoo, the elephant care team have worked exceptionally hard to integrate the two generations - something that is often a challenge when caring for geriatric elephants.

This is something that has proved successful at Blackpool thus far and can be attributed to ‘striking a balance’ between Kate’s specific needs and those of the breeding herd; this is a testament to the knowledge and understanding of our expert keeping team.

Kate's birthday isn't just a number; it's a celebration of resilience and progress. Her story reflects the journey of modern zoo keeping and the ever evolving understanding of what it takes to care for such intelligent and sensitive creatures.

Elephants are highly intelligent and complex animals, each one an individual with specific needs.

Kate is no exception, and all of her needs are tended to by our dedicated keeping team. Receiving regular health checks from our vet and animal health teams, pedicures, skincare regimes, behavioural monitoring, sleep monitoring, body condition and locomotion assessment. Blackpool Zoo are privileged to provide the care Kate deserves to meet her needs.