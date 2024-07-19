Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever wanted to channel your inner Kate Bush? Now you can as a unique Wuthering Heights themed event is returning to Preston this weekend and below is everything you need to know...

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is a charity event which was held for the first time in Preston last year and was attended by hundreds of people.

The idea is to fling yourself about in wild abandon and embrace something joyous and fun by re-enacting the iconic Kate Bush, Wuthering Heights music video from 1978 all to raise money for charity.

Last year's event, which took place in Avenham Park, proved extremely popular as over 300 tickets were sold in total, meaning the Preston park was full of people all dressed in the iconic all red outfits from the music video.

Our reporter even headed down to capture the atmosphere of the day, and you can read their full piece here.

Due to its popularity, the people behind The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever announced back in May that it would return to Preston later this year, and that Kate Bush themed day has finally come!

Take a look at everything you need to know about the day as it returns this weekend:

People of Preston dress as Kate Bush in Avenham and Miller Park for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever 2023.

When and where is it returning?

This year The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever will take place on Sunday, July 21.

The event starts at 11:00am but organisers advise that people get there from 10.30am to help everyone get into place ready to start.

After a welcome, there will be warm up stretches, you then practice the moves in sections before one full practice run through of dance. The final full run through of the dance is then followed by some for freestyle dancing and then the event should end at approximately 12pm.

What have organisers said about the event?

One of the organisers, Helen Frost, said: “We are very excited to be bringing The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever back to Preston this year. Last year was our first year and the response was amazing. So many people went all out with their outfits and it was wonderful to hear feedback on how uplifting participants found it. Some were a little nervous at first but pushed themselves out of their comfort zone and loved it! This is a global event that happens every year and is growing in the UK, we would like to encourage as many people as possible to join us to give a fantastic Preston display of Wuthering Heights dancers. We also hope to raise as much money as possible for our two charities Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Services. You can donate when you sign up on Eventbrite.”

Which charities will the event be raising money for?

Just like last year, this year’s Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is raising money for Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service.

What to do if you want to attend this year?

If you want to take part, you have to register via the Eventbrite page, but you do not need to register if you just want to come and watch. Once you’ve registered, all you have to do is turn up at the chosen location, dressed in red, and prepare to channel your inner Kate Bush!

A donation to the chosen charities is also recommened.

You can follow the event’s Facebook account here to keep updated.