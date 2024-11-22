Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Blackpool's oldest pubs has re-opened following a £200,000 investment which included rebuilding the front of the venue which was at risk of collapse.

The Lifeboat Inn on Foxhall Road was closed for five months while extensive work was carried out to replace and rebuild the front of the historic property.

Licensee Jason Humphries outside the renovated Lifeboat Inn in Blackpool | Paul Greenwod

Blackpool Council gave permission for emergency repairs to the pub after its condition was found to be in a worse state than expected.

The pub, part of Heineken-owned Star Pubs reopened on Friday (November 22) with licensees Jason and Kerry Humphries at the helm. The couple are already well-known as licensees of another town centre historic hostelry The Mitre on West Street, with this month marking their 15 years in charge there.

Kerry has been in hospitality all her life, with her parents running hotels and cafes including the restaurant and diner next door to The Mitre. Jason and Kerry intend to continue to make karaoke and bandaoke the focus at The Lifeboat which attracts locals and visitors all year round.

The restored Lifeboat Inn | Paul Greenwood

Jason said: “We have been chomping at the bit to reopen the pub as we know how much people have missed it since the summer. Just visiting the pub before it opened I would be approached by a number of people desperate to find out when The Lifeboat was going to reopen.

"We’re delighted to be taking The Lifeboat on as it’s a Blackpool institution bringing enjoyment to many people year-round. With 15 years at The Mitre, it’s quite an anniversary present taking on a second pub, but it’s perfect for us, as we love doing what we do.”

Originally called the Wylies Hotel, the Lifeboat Inn is believed to have been used as a meeting place for the local men who manned the lifeboats in Blackpool. It dates back to the mid-19th century and is locally listed.

To preserve its heritage, features such as Corinthian columns, sash windows and original doors have been restored, while the exterior has had a like-for-like redecoration and new signage.

Star Pubs business development manager Richie Roberts added: "We’re delighted to be giving The Lifeboat back to the community. Rebuilding the frontage was a major feat and not for the faint hearted as we discovered that two thirds of it was patched up with beach pebbles and other local material.

“Jason and Kerry are the ideal team to take it on. They know the Blackpool pub scene inside out having made a great success of The Mitre."

As part of the upgrade the latest dispense technology which improves the quality and consistency of draft beer and cider is being installed, while the interior has been smartened up with the bar refurbished, new furniture installed, and décor refreshed. The toilets will be upgraded in the new year.