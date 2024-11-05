A new, independent travel agents is set to open in Blackpool in the new year.

The travel agency, Kanoo Travel, is opening a new branch on Dale Street in Blackpool.

Kanoo Travel will be offering Blackpool residents a wide range of different holidays at home and abroad, including popular destinations Malta, Montenegro and Morocco.

Josh Hilton, 30, from Oldham is the owner of Kanoo Travel.

He said: “There are not many independent travel agents in the local area and it will be bit more of a personal service, I started my career with Thomas Cook and I think over the years the travel industry and travel agents have lost that personal touch.”

Mr Hilton has had a significant amount of experience in the travel industry having worked in lots of different travel related roles including an overseas representative in Turkey, working on check in desks and as part of the cabin crews on planes.

New travel agents set to open on Dale Street, Blackpool | Google Street View

Mr Hilton said: “It’s about comparing the packages, there is going to a holiday resort - for all budgets, there are UK breaks, coach holidays, European travel or long haul.

“We will have something for everyone because we are an independent travel agent we are not tied to one one airline on travel provider.”

The new branch on Dale Street in Blackpool with be accessible for everyone away from the busy town centre, allowing people to go in for a brew and organise their holidays.

While the branch will not open its doors until the new year, the phone lines, social media and emails are being monitored so people can get in touch and get their Christmas and New Year holidays booked right away.

Call 01253 204787 for more information.