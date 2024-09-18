Just THREE days left to give your feedback to Wyre Council on Cottam Hall Playing Fields masterplan
Earlier this month Wyre Borough Council unveiled their exciting vision for the playing fields as a vibrant, multifunctional space.
The plans were based on ideas put forward by the community in a first round of consultation last year.
The latest part of the consultation will now end on Friday, September 20.
A spokeman from Wyre Council said: “Cottam Hall Playing Fields is an important and well used sporting, recreation and community resource which needs investment to enhance its recreational, environmental, and social value.
“The proposed Masterplan includes a variety of improvements designed to make the area more accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable for residents of all ages and abilities including members of sports clubs that already use the playing fields.
“The Council invites all residents, local businesses, sports clubs and community groups to participate in the public consultation. Your feedback is essential to ensure that the final plan reflects the needs and aspirations of the community.”
What are the key Features of the Masterplan?
Improved Sports Facilities: Upgraded grass football pitches, and an artificial grass pitch to accommodate a wider range of sports and activities.
New Play Areas: Two play areas inspired by nature and designed for adventure for children of all ages and abilities.
Sports Pavilion: An upgrade of the existing sports pavilion with changing rooms, a kitchen, toilets, and a meeting space for community events.
Green Spaces: Enhanced landscaping, additional tree planting, and the creation of wildlife-friendly areas to promote biodiversity.
Walking and Cycling Paths: Improved and expanded pathways to encourage walking, running, and cycling within the park.
Sustainable Design: Eco-friendly features such as solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and sustainable materials throughout the site.
How can you participate in the consultation?
Online survey: Share your thoughts and suggestions via our online survey here
Public Displays: Attend one of our public displays to learn more about the Masterplan between 9-20 September at Wyre Civic Centre, Poulton YMCA and Poulton Library.
Drop-In Session: Visit our drop-in session on Saturday 14 September from 9am to 1pm at Poulton FC Clubhouse on Cottam Hall Playing Fields where you can view the plans, ask questions, and provide feedback in person.
What happens after Friday?
Following the public consultation, all feedback will be reviewed, and the Masterplan will be refined accordingly. A final version of the plan will be presented to the Council for approval by the end of September.
To read the Masterplan and to participate in the consultation, please visit wyre.gov.uk/have-your-say
The development of the Masterplan has received £30,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). Read more about our other UKSPF projects at www.wyre.gov.uk/UKSPF
