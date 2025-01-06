Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vulnerable young Lancashire mother “from beyond the grave” blamed her partner as responsible for her death in her suicide note, a jury was told.

Ryan Wellings, 30, who denies manslaughter, is accused of driving Kiena Dawes, 23, to her death after he allegedly subjected her to continued domestic violence and abuse, Preston Crown Court has heard.

Hairdresser Ms Dawes, from Fleetwood, said in a suicide note “I was murdered” and that Wellings had “killed me”.

Shortly after writing the note on her phone, she left it and their eight-month-old daughter with a friend before taking her own life on a railway line on July 22, 2022, after two years of alleged domestic abuse and violence.

Paul Greaney KC cited the suicide note in his closing speech for the prosecution to the jury as the trial entered its sixth week.

Mr Greaney said: “The suicide note represents her account, from beyond the grave, of why she decided to take her own life.

“She said, ‘I fought to the end. Ryan Wellings killed me.’

“Kiena was saying, we suggest, that the unlawful conduct of Ryan Wellings is why she decided she could live no longer.

“Kiena would not have died when she did, but for the crimes of the defendant.”

Earlier, Mr Greaney suggested to the jury that almost from the beginning of their relationship, Wellings repeatedly subjected Ms Dawes to controlling and coercive behaviour, abuse and violence over a prolonged period to “grind” her down.

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder – resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, jurors heard.

But Wellings allegedly exploited her mental health condition, jurors heard, and while the condition played a part in her decision to take her own life, so too did his abuse, including a final assault which left her in hospital 11 days before she took her own life.

Mr Greaney said the evidence showed Wellings to be an aggressive, entitled bully.

He added: “Because of what he had done, because of his crimes, she saw no way out and it was reasonably foreseeable, that would be the outcome if he behaved in that way.

“Kiena killed herself when she did because of the defendant’s unlawful acts. Because he assaulted and abused her. Because he acted in a way that was controlling and coercive.”

The defendant claims Ms Dawes’ accusations against him are either untrue or exaggerated, and any injuries she suffered before her death were a result of his attempts to restrain her or accidental.

Ms Dawes has been described as a “very troubled young lady” who decided to end her life not because of Wellings but because of “multiple factors”.

She first met Wellings in January 2020 and was “swept off her feet”, her mother told the court.

He had her name and face tattooed on his body within a week and proposed marriage within three months.

But Ms Dawes told a friend their relationship was a “fairytale (that had) turned into a nightmare”, claiming regular violence from Wellings and threats, including using a drill on her teeth and acid to disfigure her.

Wellings, a landscape gardener of Bispham, Lancashire, denies the manslaughter of Ms Dawes and also denies assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday morning.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE anytime from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.

Or you can visit www.samaritans.org