The jury in the case of a man accused of brutally murdering a Blackpool hotelier has retired to consider its verdict.

Kevin Price, 59, was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.

Adam Saunders, 51, is on trial for murder at Preston Crown Court.

Saunders, who was arrested at a house in Regent Road, Blackpool, denies murder.

He has told the jury that Mr Price was a friend and he would never have hurt him.

He told the jury he was a drug addict who was effectively homeless at the time, and Mr Price would lend or give him money for sexual favours. But the prosecution says Saunders was the only person seen going in or out of the former hotel where Mr Price lived in the days around his death.

The last date Mr Price was seen alive was November 7 and his body was found on November 10.

The trial has heard that during that time Saunders visited the hotel several times, stealing property including Mr Price's bank cards, his passport and mobile phone and a television.