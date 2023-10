Paul Atherton, from Knowsley Crescent, Thornton is accused of murdering 'bubbly' Walsall FC fan Ryan Harvey in the resort in June 2022.

The jury in the trial of a man charged with murdering a 22-year-old football fan in a fight in Blackpool have started their deliberations.

Paul Atherton, from Knowsley Crescent, Thornton is accused of murdering 'bubbly' Walsall FC fan Ryan Harvey in the resort in June 2022.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called to Central Drive at 5.33pm on Saturday, June 25 2022 following reports of people fighting.

When they arrived they found a man with a serious head injury.

The man, 22-year-old Ryan David Harvey from Walsall, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but he never recovered and was sadly pronounced dead three days later. A post mortem concluded that the cause of Ryan’s death was blunt head trauma.

Ryan David Harvey, who was 22, when he was murdered in Blackpool

Two days after Ryan's death police charged two men with murder. Thomas Heaney, 32, of Cross Street, Fleetwood was charged with murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service. He was also charged with Sec 47 assault.

In court, in June this year, Heaney pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm as well as to an unrelated offence of robbery.

He was sentenced at Preston crown Court to 30 months for robbery and 10 months consecutively for the assault.

This week, his co-defendant Paul Atherton, 36, of Knowsley Crescent, Thornton has been standing trial charged with murder, Section 18 Wounding, Section 47 Wounding, two Section 39 Assaults and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

At 2.30pm today the jury at Preston Crown Court retired to consider their verdict. Paying tribute, Ryan's family said after his death: "A family has lost their little boy due to an incident that happened in Blackpool.

"Our little Ryan was a bubbly lad who would do anything for anyone.

"Ryan was a lifelong Walsall FC fan who lived and breathed football.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and would appreciate some privacy at this time to grieve for our loss."