Disgraced businessman Andy Pilley, who also owns a number of energy companies, was jailed for 13 years for mis-selling expensive energy contracts to the tune of £15m in July.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claims have been made a juror at a trial of Fleetwood Town Football Club owner Andy Pilley was offered £20,000 to find him guilty.

Disgraced businessman Andy Pilley, who also owns a number of energy companies, was jailed for 13 years for mis-selling expensive energy contracts to the tune of £15m in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a juror at the Preston Crown Court trial, whrich ran from October to March, has told the Mail Sport he was approached in a park by two ‘thick-set’ men and offered a bribe.

The whistleblower says he was approached as the trial was being heard and told there would be ‘consequences’ should he not accept the bribe, which others on the jury had allegedly taken.

Andy Pilley leaving court during the eight month trial.

In a panic, he fled overseas and was excused from duty. But when Pilley was locked up for more than a decade after being found guilty of fraud, the juror, who has asked to remain anonymous, reported the matter to police.

He says hours later they informed him they would not be taking the matter further. However, after being contacted by Mail Sport, Lancashire Police say they have reviewed the matter and CID officers are now investigating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The juror said: "Everyone deserves a fair trial and people need to know what happened."

Lancashire Police have been contacted for comment.

READ MORE