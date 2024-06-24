Junior doctors set to strike in Lancashire and South Cumbria

Junior doctors picket line outside Royal Preston Hospital, at the start of their previous strike earlier this year 2024. | National world

Hospitals in Lancashire and South Cumbria are preparing for more industrial action with junior doctors set to strike this week

The action will see the medical staff striking for the first time since February.

The five-day national walk-out will start at 7am on Thursday 27 June and end at 7am on Tuesday July 2,

Emergency cover will still be provided across all the region’s hospitals, although increased waiting times are expected and many routine operations and appointments are likely to be rescheduled.

The NHS will contact patients directly if their operations or appointments need to be rescheduled.

Anyone who has a hospital appointment on the strike days is asked to assume this is still going ahead unless they have been told otherwise.

Craig Harris, chief operating officer at NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, which organises health services for the region, said: “Plans are in place to be able to be able to provide emergency cover and protect patient safety.

“There will, however, be fewer doctors available, which means that routine care for many patients will be delayed and some non-urgent procedures will be have to be postponed.

“We are asking people to use services wisely and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to those who need it most. This includes using NHS 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”

Contacting NHS 111 Online will direct you to the most appropriate health professional to help with all non-emergency urgent care needs.

Regardless of any strike action taking place, patients are urged to still call 999 or attend A&E in emergency and life-threatening cases.

More information about when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available via the national NHS website.