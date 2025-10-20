Blackpool’s indoor play scene has received a wild new boost as Jungle World has officially reopened in the Houndshill Shopping Centre under brand-new management with big plans for the future.

The popular soft play centre, which previously operated under the name Jungle Mania is now in the hands of the team behind Jungle World Leyland and the new owners are wasting no time in making their mark.

Owner of Jungle World, Dennis Yupet, said: “We found that this venue was available and we were looking to expand on our current Jungle World in Leyland.

“Blackpool seemed like the perfect place. Its location in the shopping centre is ideal, especially this time of year when families are looking for indoor activities.”

From the moment the doors opened, the response was overwhelming.

Dennis said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic. We had customers queuing up outside before we even opened. That goes to show that Jungle World really does work and it’s a great attraction for local families.”

While Jungle World Blackpool brings the same family-friendly energy as its Leyland sister site the new venue also features a standout attraction: an interactive play wall which has already proven a big hit with younger visitors.

There’s also the Tiki Cafe serving up pizzas, burgers, jacket potatoes, kids' meals and a wide range of hot and cold drinks - ensuring parents and carers can relax with a coffee while the kids run wild.

In addition to casual play sessions the venue also hosts birthday parties.

Dennis said: “We’re absolutely looking to expand even more if we find another perfect venue, but for now we want to make sure Jungle World Blackpool is the best it can be.”

To mark the launch the centre is offered opening prices from just £1 with the first ten daily bookings receiving the discount.

Term-time sessions are capped at £4.95 and two adults go free with every booking.

Walk-ins are welcome, but families are encouraged to book online to guarantee a space during busy sessions via the Jungle World website.

A spokesperson from Jungle World expressed their gratitude on Facebook: “The amount of positive feedback we’ve received so far has warmed all of our hearts. It’s been an incredible opening and we just want to say thank you, Blackpool.”

The reopening marks a fresh start for the venue after a troubled end to its previous chapter.

In December 2023, Jungle Mania Blackpool announced its sudden closure just 16 months after opening.

Then-General Manager Amy Ashcroft said the shutdown was due to a breakdown in lease negotiations with Blackpool Council.

However, Blackpool Council later clarified that the business closure followed court-ordered liquidation due to action brought by HMRC.

A spokesperson confirmed the lease had been disclaimed by the court-appointed liquidator and that the former business owner declined the offer of a new lease.

Despite the closure, Amy expressed pride in what the team had built during its short run.

Now, under new ownership and with a renewed focus, Jungle World hopes to turn the page – bringing joy to children and families in Blackpool and beyond.

Jungle World in Blackpool is open seven days a week inside the Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool.