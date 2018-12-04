Jorgie-Rae Griffiths is ready for Christmas as treatment is postponed until the new year

Little Jorgie-Rae Griffiths has been doing so well with her cancer treatment, she has been given a temporary reprieve from her specialist therapy in America.



The four-year-old from Wesham has flown to the States three times this year for proton beam therapy to help remove her neuroblastoma.

She was scheduled to travel over there this month, but doctors are so pleased with her progress, treatment has been postponed until February.

Her mum Lauren McCabe, 30, said: “At the moment Jorgie is doing okay and everything seems to be ticking along nicely.

“Our last consultation revealed Jorgie was doing exceptionally well. Her treatment appears to be working and we are confident she can maintain her medication at home.

“We were due a trip to America this month but she is doing so well, we have been able to extend the period and she will go in February instead. We are thrilled as this means we can spend more time at home, especially at Christmas. Last year, Jorgie was still undergoing treatment and we spent the bulk of Christmas and the New Year in The Christie. The Christmas before that, Jorgie was in intensive care. So this year means a lot to us as we will be able to have a normal family dinner.

"We are just elated about the position we are in at the moment.”

Jorgie’s family is still fund-raising to cover seven more trips to America. So far, members have raised £120,000, but they still need a further £80,000.

Lauren added: “We may be able to drop one session if she is doing well, but we don’t really know.

“We are in awe of what people have done to help Jorgie. They have taken time out of their own lives to support us and people have been prepared to do all sorts of crazy stunts.”



To help boost funds, Jorgie’s uncle Marc McCabe is taking part in the Elsecar Trail, in Barnsley, with his friend Alekzander Walker this Saturday, December 15.

The 32-year-old, from Wesham, said: “Alekzander contacted me three months ago asking if I wanted to do the Elsecar Trail and I wanted to do something to help Jorgie. It is a 26-mile marathon in different terrain, including hills and roads. Every penny will go towards Jorgie’s fund. People have done so much for her and any help I can give, the better.

“It has been hard work training for it and so I can’t wait just to get it done. It is worth it to help Jorgie.”

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/diane-ireland-5