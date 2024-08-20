Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a popular Blackpool businessman who died suddenly after collapsing in the town centre.

Johnathan Kaye, 59, the owner of Deansgate Kitchen in Central Blackpool died after being taken ill in Cedar Square.

Paramedics battled to keep him alive until he got to the hospital but he sadly died a short time later despite medics best efforts.

Mr Kaye, who had run his cafe on Deansgate for more than 30 years was also a keyholder for Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Blackpool.

A church spokesman said: “Last Monday, our Parish Community was saddened to hear about the sudden death of Jonathan Kaye, Proprietor of Deansgate Kitchen in the Town Centre.

“Jonathan was keyholder for our Church for many years years.

“His family has now confirmed that in accordance with his wishes, his funeral will be held in private. Please continue to pray for Jonathan and for his family.”

Members of the local business community have also being paying tribute to Mr Kaye.

Lee Taylor-Hone, the owner of the Belvedere Hotel in Blackpool said: “Just heard the bad news that Jonathan Kaye, owner of Deansgate Kitchen here in Blackpool has passed away, very sad news.

“He was a lovely guy, always welcomed the three of us, and always chatted before we left, only seen him less than two weeks ago, and popped down a couple of days ago and found it was closed unusually.

“RIP John, we shall miss you, and your 5 egg omelets, and the free cups of tea, my thoughts go out to your staff, friends and family.”

Orrin Bebbington, owner of Andsome Barbering in Edward Street, said: “Jonathan seemed liked a very nice fellow who would stop and chat to anyone.

“I would get to work around 8.15am and he was always there and had always been working for a least an hour before I got to work.

“I always used to go for a drink at 3pm/4pm and Jonathan would always still be there and be the last one locking up.

“He was obviously a hard worker. He was a mainstay of the local area.”

Robert Pilling, the owner of Cafe Continental in Topping Street, said: “I knew John because he was a fellow town centre trader.

“The local fruit and veg shop, the Salad Bowl, had plans to mark John’s upcoming 60th birthday with balloons in the window but unfortunatley he didn’t make it.

“I chatted to John on many occasions and he was a very nice man.

“I found out John had died when a customer came in and said John from the Deansgate Kitchen usually does me two hash browns, a slice of toast, a fried egg and a glass of milk for £4 - can you do the same. I said yes, and asked why he wasn’t at Deansgate Kitchen and he told me John had died.”

Many of Mr Kaye’s loyal customers also took to social media to share their condolences.

Vicki Ironman Morgan-Gale said: “My niece Keely Thornley helped him when he collapsed in town. May he rest in peace.”

Michelle Fox said: “RIP John you will be sadly missed (my breakfast husband) love to the family Michelle, Arnie and Flo from Manchester.”

Denise Hutchinson saod: “Sleep well John, we'll miss you and your delicious steak pies.”