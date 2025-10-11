Comedy legend John Cleese has shared his delight at the runaway success of Fawlty Towers – The Play, which arrives in Blackpool next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following two sold-out West End runs, the stage adaptation of the iconic sitcom will visit the Opera House from 2–4 April 2026 as part of a major UK and Ireland tour.

Marking 50 years since the original BBC series first aired, the play features three classic episodes adapted for stage by Cleese himself - plus a brand-new ending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedy legend John Cleese has shared his delight at the runaway success of Fawlty Towers – The Play, which arrives in Blackpool next year | Dave J Hogan/Hogan Media

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the hit production stars Danny Bayne as Basil, Mia Austen as Sybil, Joanne Clifton as Polly and Paul Nicholas as The Major.

Speaking about the tour, Cleese said he was confident the play would strike a chord with audiences: “I remember reading the finished script and thinking it was really funny.”

He added: “The English do love farce. Think Brian Rix, Ray Cooney, One Man, Two Guvnors - farce is universal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play stitches together three fan-favourite episodes - The Hotel Inspector, The Germans, and Communication Problems - and has been praised as a “comedy masterpiece” by critics.

L-R: Danny Bayne, Mia Austen, John Cleese, Joanne Clifton, Paul Nicholas and Hemi Yeroham | Trevor Leighton

Cleese said the first night of the show’s West End run left him “amazed” as the audience was “literally rocking with laughter” from Basil’s first entrance.

Fawlty Towers is widely regarded as one of Britain’s greatest ever sitcoms, despite only 12 episodes being made between 1975 and 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The character of Basil Fawlty was based on a real-life hotel owner in Torquay, and Cleese co-wrote the series with his then-wife, Connie Booth.

Now 85, Cleese is still actively creating - recently publishing a book, Fawlty Towers: Fawlts and All, and working on a reboot TV series set in the Caribbean.

Towers is widely regarded as one of Britain’s greatest ever sitcoms, despite only 12 episodes | Hugo Glendinning

He’s also developing a stage musical version of A Fish Called Wanda with his daughter Camilla and writing a new film script currently with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As for Blackpool audiences, Cleese promises they’re in for an unforgettable night of laughter - “the kind that helps people forget the world for a while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fawlty Towers – The Play will run at Blackpool Opera House from April 2 to Saturday 4 April 2026, with evening performances each night at 7.30pm. Matinee performances will take place on the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available now via the official tour website at FawltyTowersTour.co.uk, with early booking recommended following high demand during its West End run.