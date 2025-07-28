Joey Barton sparks outrage and backlash for viral Lionesses' post after their win over Spain

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
While many are still celebrating the Lionesses’ win over Spain, an ex Premier League footballer is facing public backlash after posting a negative review of the game.

Posting on X after their 3-1 win against World Cup winners Spain in a nail-biting 3-1 penalty shootout, former Manchester City, Burnley and Rangers player Joey Barton, 42, called the penalties “borderline embarrassing”.

The former footballer who courts controversy is yet again in hot water with members of the public after his post.placeholder image
The former footballer who courts controversy is yet again in hot water with members of the public after his post. | Getty Images

The post in full read: “Well done to the Lioness winning the Nonsense Pottery Trophy.

“Those penalties were borderline embarrassing again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Don’t ever ask for equal pay again. Youse are miles off it.”

His post was met with a flurry of backlash and outrage.

Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

One user responded: “Imagine being this triggered, bitter and twisted because women achieved something you could only dream of”.

Another added: “Be fair, old Joey managed 12 minutes in an England shirt….”

Sign up for our daily Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter - sign up for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

Lioness star Lucy Bronze pictured after England's win in the Euro 2025 placeholder image
Lioness star Lucy Bronze pictured after England's win in the Euro 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

It is not the first time the Fleetwood Town manager’s vocal opinions have landed him in hot water.

In July last year he was charged with making malicious communications on X about football pundit Eni Aluko.

Just last week, when the Lionesses were playing in the quarter-finals against Sweden, Barton took to social media to describe the penalty shootout that decided the match a 'monstrosity'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Is this a knockout game this monstrosity?' the former Newcastle midfielder wrote on X.

England’s triumphant women’s football team will be honoured with a reception at 10 Downing Street this afternoon, in celebration of the successful defence of their European title.

Related topics:The LionessesJoey BartonEnglandFleetwoodBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice