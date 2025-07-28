While many are still celebrating the Lionesses’ win over Spain, an ex Premier League footballer is facing public backlash after posting a negative review of the game.

Posting on X after their 3-1 win against World Cup winners Spain in a nail-biting 3-1 penalty shootout, former Manchester City, Burnley and Rangers player Joey Barton, 42, called the penalties “borderline embarrassing”.

The former footballer who courts controversy is yet again in hot water with members of the public after his post. | Getty Images

The post in full read: “Well done to the Lioness winning the Nonsense Pottery Trophy.

“Those penalties were borderline embarrassing again.

“Don’t ever ask for equal pay again. Youse are miles off it.”

His post was met with a flurry of backlash and outrage.

One user responded: “Imagine being this triggered, bitter and twisted because women achieved something you could only dream of”.

Another added: “Be fair, old Joey managed 12 minutes in an England shirt….”

Lioness star Lucy Bronze pictured after England's win in the Euro 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

It is not the first time the Fleetwood Town manager’s vocal opinions have landed him in hot water.

In July last year he was charged with making malicious communications on X about football pundit Eni Aluko.

Just last week, when the Lionesses were playing in the quarter-finals against Sweden, Barton took to social media to describe the penalty shootout that decided the match a 'monstrosity'.

'Is this a knockout game this monstrosity?' the former Newcastle midfielder wrote on X.

England’s triumphant women’s football team will be honoured with a reception at 10 Downing Street this afternoon, in celebration of the successful defence of their European title.