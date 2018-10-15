Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor arrives at Blackpool's Madame Tussauds for Doctor Who attraction

Sonic screwdrivers at the ready...

A new Doctor Who area has been launched at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, including a wax figure of the 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

The new Doctor Who area, featuring the 13th Doctor at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool.

Fans of the popular BBC show, which returned to television screens earlier this month, can visit Jodie’s Doctor – and the famous TARDIS – at an immersive new area at the attraction inspired by the series that entertained generations of fans since 1963.

Visitors will wander through a forest as they search for the Doctor’s trusty sonic screwdriver before coming face to face with the Doctor herself.

They will also get to see the TARDIS, which is famously bigger on the inside, as the same prop used on screen in series 11 has landed in Blackpool.

The wax figure of the newest Doctor, the first to be played by a female actor, has been reproduced in painstaking detail.

Doctor Who costume designer Ray Holman commissioned the clothing used on the figure in the exhibition.

The outfit includes the Doctor’s long coat, rainbow T-shirt, striped socks and signature braces.

The new area captures a significant moment in the show’s 55-year history, as Jodie Whittaker becomes the first female to play the time travelling alien, bringing a different dimension to the 'Whoniverse'.

Jodie has been very involved with the creation of the wax figure, attending a sitting and ensuring every detail had been perfectly replicated.

The waxwork of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

The hit TV show has proven to be more popular than ever, with the debut episode being watched by 8.2 million viewers.

General manager of Madame Tussauds Matthew Titherington said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of a Doctor Who area to the attraction and welcome the first female Doctor Who wax figure.

"The show has a hugely loyal following, not only in the UK but across the world, and the new area will be a must-visit destination for all Doctor Who fans, offering the chance to get up close and personal to all things Whovian.”

Mat Way, the global director of live entertainments at BBC Studios, said: “We are hugely excited to be working with Madame Tussauds at such a pivotal time for Doctor Who. We have been engaged in the development of the wax figure from inception to creation, therefore we can’t wait to see the Thirteenth Doctor finally in position at her Blackpool home.”

The Doctor's famous screwdriver.

