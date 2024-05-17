Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Time is running out for music fans to get the last few tickets for Blackpool Tower Live Weekender.

The new series of live events is taking place on May Bank Holiday weekend in one of the UK’s most iconic venues Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The iconic Ballroom has been host to Hollywood movies, iconic performances, and, of course, Strictly Come Dancing, over the years – but now, it will be the home of the ultimate Bank Holiday parties.

Blackpool Tower Live Weekender

The first shows as part of Blackpool Tower Live will take place across the May Bank Holiday Weekend, and will feature BBC Radio 2’s Gary Davies bringing his Sounds of the 80s show to life on Friday 24th May, Jo Whiley spinning her 90s Anthems on Saturday 25th May, and Acid Jazz pioneers The Brand New Heavies, bringing the Funk & Soul on Sunday 26th May.

VIP tickets for the whole weekend are also available, which will take place in the 5th Floor of the Blackpool Tower. This will feature exclusive live performances from the likes of Carol Decker (T’Pau), Chris Helme (The Seahorses), and DJ Set from Simon Bartholemew (The Brand New Heavies).

FRIDAY - BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 80s Live with Gary Davies

Legendary DJ Gary Davies brings the UK’s most popular 80s radio show to life – it’s the show you hear on a Saturday night ….live on stage! Together with his producer Johnny Kalifornia, they will take you back to the best decade in music – the 80s!Party along to specially curated Mastermixes and watch as our brilliant Sounds of the 80s dancers recreate classic scenes from 80s films and videos.

Dance to your favourite 80s anthems from artists such as Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna, Whitney, and more.

So, dress to impress and dig out those Frankie and Wham statement T shirts put on your headbands and leg warmers and join us as we relive the greatest era of music with a massive party.

The Blackpool Tower Live show will also feature Then Jericho’s Mark Shaw, as well as the Lycra 80s Party, who will bring their renowned interactive dance aerobics to the party.

Jo Whiley on stage at Radio 2 in the Park 2023. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

SATURDAY - Jo Whiley’s 90s Dance Anthems

Jo Whiley is quite simply the ultimate authority on British music – and the voice and face of a generation is headed your way with a dazzling new show as she rummages through her record bag to dig out the very best of 90s Anthems.

No-one knows the 90s like Jo – she was right there on the cutting-edge, leading the charge as Britpop blew up, dance music exploded and indie went wild.

Now you can relive those magical memories on a dancefloor once again…from Oasis to Blur, The Chemical Brothers to The Prodigy, let Jo take you on a personal tour of her finest musical memories of the decade that defined them all.

Special guest for this show will feature a DJ set from Blur’s Dave Rowntree.

The Brand New Heavies

SUNDAY - The Brand New Heavies

Thirty-five years since the release of their debut single and with a legacy spanning decades, The Brand New Heavies are back on tour with their greatest hits, Never Stop… The Best Of.

Pioneers of London’s burgeoning Acid Jazz scene of the early ‘90s, The Brand New Heavies took their love of sophisticated ‘70’s funk grooves, giving it a modern twist and enjoying substantial global success and an ongoing influence to this day.

With platinum sales in the UK for the Top Ten albums Brother Sister (1994) and Shelter (1997), along with 15 UK Top 40 singles including ‘You are The Universe,’ ‘Midnight at the Oasis’ and ‘Sometimes,’ The Brand New Heavies’ formidable live band will transform the iconic Blackpool Tower for a memorable night.

Special guests for this show will be the Norman Jay MBE who will bring a DJ set of ‘Norman Soul’ (Northern Soul) classics, plus the R&B group Cut Capers

Blackpool Tower Live – May Weekender Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26