Jimmy Armfield remembered: "Dad kept his World Cup winners’ medal in a Tesco bag. It was in the loft with his caps..."

July 30, 1966. Wembley, England.

Jimmy Armfield was in the England squad that beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time, but George Cohen was preferred as right back.

In addition to an attendance of 96,924 at the stadium, the British television audience peaked at 32.3 million viewers, making it the United Kingdom’s most-watched television event ever at the time.

Back home in Blackpool, two young boys watched it on TV...dosed up on medicine.

John: ‘I remember watching it because we both had German Measles at the time. Nana Ashurst would give us the medicine because my mum and dad were away in London.

‘We were getting over it but there was medicine for night called Phenergan.

Jimmy with Bobby Charlton

‘She got it all wrong and was giving it to us in the morning so we were sleeping most of the time!

‘But I do remember watching it –we had crushed velvet red curtains in the lounge and she drew the curtains, it was supposed to be bad for your eyes if you let light in when you had German Measles.’

‘She put the TV on and the World Cup final was on, I was only three and Duncan was five.

Duncan: ‘I just had flashes really.

Jimmy Armfield

‘He was lined up to be captain during the World Cup and then during a warm up game someone stood on his toe, seven minutes before the end of the game and it broke his toe. That was in a warm up game.’

J: ‘They played three on the run and he was captain in the first two.’

D: ‘But then George Cohen went in.’

J: ‘George already played quite a bit because dad tore his groin muscle before the South American tour in ‘64. He used to say if you win player of the year at Blackpool it was a jinx. Everyone who got it, got injured the next season.’

File photo dated 30-07-1966 of England manager Alf Ramsey (third l) is congratulated by trainer Harold Shepherdson (l), squad members Ron Springett (second l) and Jimmy Armfield (c), and Nobby Stiles (r) as captain Bobby Moore (second r) presents him with the Jules Rimet trophy after England's 4-2 win

D: ‘I’ve spoken to him particularly during his illness and I said ‘I bet you were upset not playing and not being captain?’

‘He says, well, he would have liked that but ‘was it not more important that we won?’ And that summed Dad up absolutely because it wasn’t about him, it was about the overall impact winning the World Cup had on the English game.’

‘To be honest Dad said the ‘62 squad was as good as the ‘66 team and they had a great chance. But then they flew 28 hours to Chile, they were in an old miners camp, they played at massive altituide.

J: ‘Then they pulled them down to sea level to play the next game.’

‘He used to get a tenner for playing for England when he started.’

D: ‘That was more than your avergae Joe but it’s not like millions of pounds.’

J: ‘They got £275 each for winning the World Cup, he has a receipt...’

D: ‘The FA said they would give the whole squad £2,000 and that would just be for the players who played in the team.

‘But Bobby Moore and my dad said no, it was for everybody. So they equally divided it between every single person in the squad.’

D: ‘One of the things that upsets me was when we were sorting his wardrobe out was to see he still had his England blazers... it’s one thing he couldn’t part with.’