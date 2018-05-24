Jazz and Gospel for Beyond the Sea

Lowther’s Beyond the Sea Festival bring two musical favourites to the stage at the weekend.

Lowther’s Beyond the Sea Festival bring two musical favourites to the stage at the weekend.

Ray Gelato and his amazing band will lead party night on Saturday, starting at 7.30pm. Don your dancing shoes as Ray Gelato ‘The Godfather of Swing’ and one of the greatest jazz performers of all time performs some of swing’s greatest hits.

And on Sunday there’s a touch of New Orleans for the Gospel Brunch with The Gospel Touch Choir from London. Enjoy a New Orleans buffet lunch courtesy of The Villa’s award winning Head Chef Matt Johnson, local band the Jazz Club 3 will also perform some of the greatest jazz standards of all time at 1pm.