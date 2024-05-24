Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Fleetwood landlord and retired corporal in the British Army has has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years after being found guilty of historical sex offences against young soldiers.

Ex Corporal Thomas Michael Dewhirst, former landlord of Additions Cafe Bar in Bold Street, preyed on five vulnerable young men who had been looking forward to a life in the Army.

Instead, they were subjected to terrifying and humiliating sexual assaults at the hands of a man in a more senior position within the regiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Dewhirst has been jailed at a military court in Catterick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewhirst pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including indecent assault, buggery and attempted buggery.

He was court-martialed to stand trial at the Military Court Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire on March 18 where he was convicted on seven charges.

Dewhirst appeared at the count for sentence, where Judge Legard handed out a prison term of nine and a half years. The assaults took place between 1985 and 1993 when Dewhirst was serving as a Corporal with the 28 Amphibious Engineer Regiment in Hameln, Germany.

Dewhirst was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault on five men when he appeared at the Court Martial Centre in Catterick.