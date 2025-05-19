I’ve spotted a giant Jellyfish on Cleveleys beach - here’s why dog owners need to be careful
A resident from Thornton-Cleveleys was surprised to find a dead sea creature so large.
On May 15, a local resident shared a photo of their discovery at Cleveleys beach on social media, and it quickly gained attention.
The photo shows a jellyfish next to a size 5 shoe for scale. The creature is a barrel jellyfish, which is mostly harmless to people but can reach lengths of up to two meters.
They have eight frilly tentacles with tiny stingers and lots of small mouths around them.
Over the past week, numerous giant jellyfish have been spotted washing up along the shores near Cleveleys, likely linked to the recent rise in temperatures.
The local resident said: “I found a Jellyfish at 5 Bar Gate, Cleveleys, that is unusually large this year.
“These can apparently give a bit of a sting! Keep an eye on your dogs.”
Jellyfish aren’t unusual around Cleveleys at this time of year, but these bigger specimens are raising concerns.
Comments on their post reveal a range of local experiences and warnings about the sometimes painful stings these creatures can deliver.
One person identified them as Barrel Jellyfish, he said: “They can give a sting but most people don’t even feel it. They can get about twice this size.”
Not everyone finds their sting mild. Another person recalled seeing hundreds under Blackpool Pier and said: “Don’t kid yourself, that it’s a BIT of a sting. It feels like having your leg amputated without anesthetic.”
For dog owners, the threat can be more serious. A local dog owner shared a worrying story. Her dog picked up part of a Jellyfish and shortly after began vomiting, she said: “I rang the vet and he said get him here as quickly as you can. Fortunately, he was treated in time.”
One visitor said: “Warmer weather is likely to attracting more Jellyfish closer to shore this season.” Others also confirmed sightings on Rossall Beach.
Fishing enthusiasts remember seeing jellyfish up to four feet across with long trailing tentacles near North Pier.
Common in the Irish Sea, they usually measure about a meter across but can grow larger. In late spring and early summer, they often swarm near the coast and sometimes wash up on beaches in large numbers.
They feed on plankton in shallow waters and sometimes get washed ashore by mistake. Their translucent bodies, mushroom-shaped bell, and frilly tentacles make them easy to spot.
While most people might only get a mild sting or even none at all, the message is clear, be cautious. Especially if you’re bringing dogs to the beach, avoid letting them investigate or touch these large jellyfish.
Those jellyfish might be beautiful, but their sting definitely packs a punch.